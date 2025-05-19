Brookfield vehicle break-in, retail theft; police seek 2 suspects

article

The Brief The Brookfield Police Department said two people are wanted for a recent vehicle entry and subsequent retail theft. The suspects committed an entry into a vehicle at Krueger and Harvey Park and took the owner of the vehicle's purse. The credit cards were later used at the Elm Grove Walgreens.



Brookfield police are looking for two people wanted for a vehicle entry and subsequent retail theft.

What we know:

The Brookfield Police Department said it happened around 9 a.m. on Saturday, May 10. They said the suspects committed an entry into a vehicle at Krueger and Harvey Park and took the owner of the vehicle's purse, which contained credit cards.

The credit cards were later used at the Elm Grove Walgreens.

Dig deeper:

Police said the suspect who used the credit cards was a female, white, and approximately 30 years old. She has long blonde hair and glasses, and was wearing a red, long-sleeved shirt, blue jeans and white shoes.

A man appeared to be involved. He is described as an approximately 20-year-old white man. He has dark brown hair and glasses and was wearing an olive green quarter zip, blue jean shorts, white socks and white shoes.

There is no vehicle information.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact the BPD at 262-787-3702.