Brookfield vape shop theft, police seek suspects

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Crime and Public Safety
Smoke World Vape theft suspects

BROOKFIELD, Wis. - The Brookfield Police Department is seeking information and two unknown suspects involved in a July 28 theft.

Police said the two went into Smoke World Vape near Bluemound and Calhoun and stole approximately $200 worth of vape cartridges. The same suspects also stole an employee's wallet and used a debit card from it at a West Allis pawn shop. 

Anyone who can identify the suspects is asked to contact police at 262-787-3702. To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-888-441-5505, through the website at stopcrimewaukesha.com, or through the P3 app.

