Brookfield vape shop strong-arm robbery; police seek male suspect
BROOKFIELD, Wis. - A man is wanted for a recent Brookfield strong-arm robbery.
What we know:
The Brookfield Police Department said it happened around 8:44 p.m. on Wednesday, March 26, at Smoke World Vape on Bluemound Road in Brookfield.
The man is described as Black and dressed in a black jacket, black pants and black shoes.
Store employees recognized the suspect from previous thefts and asked him to leave. Instead, police said he rushed the counter and pushed a store employee against the wall. He reportedly attempted to steal a box of vapes but left with only one.
The suspect was observed entering an older model black sedan with no plates – and the make and model are unknown.
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Brookfield Police Department at 262-787-3702. To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers or through the new P3 phone app.
The Source: The Brookfield Police Department