Brookfield vape shop strong-arm robbery; police seek male suspect

article

The Brief Brookfield police are looking for a man wanted for a recent strong-arm robbery. It happened around 8:44 p.m. on Wednesday, March 26, at Smoke World Vape on Bluemound Road. He reportedly attempted to steal a box of vapes but left with only one.



A man is wanted for a recent Brookfield strong-arm robbery.

What we know:

The Brookfield Police Department said it happened around 8:44 p.m. on Wednesday, March 26, at Smoke World Vape on Bluemound Road in Brookfield.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The man is described as Black and dressed in a black jacket, black pants and black shoes.

Store employees recognized the suspect from previous thefts and asked him to leave. Instead, police said he rushed the counter and pushed a store employee against the wall. He reportedly attempted to steal a box of vapes but left with only one.

The suspect was observed entering an older model black sedan with no plates – and the make and model are unknown.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Brookfield Police Department at 262-787-3702. To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers or through the new P3 phone app.