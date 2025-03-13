Brookfield Ulta retail thefts; police investigate 2 recent instances
BROOKFIELD, Wis. - Police are investigating two, unrelated retail thefts that occurred at the Brookfield Ulta.
March 6 incident
What we know:
The Brookfield Police Department said three unknown suspects entered the Ulta around 8:15 p.m. on Thursday and made selections on $566 worth of merchandise. The suspects then fled from the store without rendering payment.
They entered a Honda Civic, bearing an unknown Illinois license plate, and fled the premises.
Brookfield police are requesting help in identifying two of the three people pictured.
March 8 incident
What we know:
Police said the retail theft happened around 7:20 p.m. on Saturday. An unknown female suspect concealed $1,551.00 worth of merchandise on her person then exited the store without rendering payment.
Police are requesting assistance in identifying the suspect.
Police investigate
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Brookfield Police Department at 262-787-3702.
To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers through the website or through the new P3 phone app that can be downloaded through either the App Store or Google Play.
The Source: The Brookfield Police Department