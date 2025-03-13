Brookfield Ulta retail thefts; police investigate 2 recent instances

article

The Brief Brookfield police are investigating two recent Ulta retail thefts. The unrelated retail thefts happened two days apart. Police are requesting assistance in identifying the suspects.



Police are investigating two, unrelated retail thefts that occurred at the Brookfield Ulta.

March 6 incident

What we know:

The Brookfield Police Department said three unknown suspects entered the Ulta around 8:15 p.m. on Thursday and made selections on $566 worth of merchandise. The suspects then fled from the store without rendering payment.

They entered a Honda Civic, bearing an unknown Illinois license plate, and fled the premises.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Brookfield police are requesting help in identifying two of the three people pictured.

March 8 incident

What we know:

Police said the retail theft happened around 7:20 p.m. on Saturday. An unknown female suspect concealed $1,551.00 worth of merchandise on her person then exited the store without rendering payment.

Police are requesting assistance in identifying the suspect.

Police investigate

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Brookfield Police Department at 262-787-3702.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers through the website or through the new P3 phone app that can be downloaded through either the App Store or Google Play.