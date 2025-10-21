Brookfield Ulta retail theft; more than $1.8K of stolen merchandise

article

The Brief Two suspects stole $1,804 in merchandise from Ulta on Bluemound Road in Brookfield. Police say the suspects, ages 18–25, left the scene in a green Jeep with no known plates. Tips can be submitted to Brookfield police or anonymously through Waukesha Crime Stoppers.



Brookfield police are searching for two suspects accused of stealing more than $1,800 worth of products from an Ulta store earlier this month.

What we know:

Authorities said the theft happened around 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 11, at the Ulta store located on Bluemound Road.

The suspects are described as a woman wearing glasses, a pink headband, pink shirt and gray sweatpants, and a man wearing glasses, a gray hat, brown sweater and gray pants. Both are believed to be between 18 and 25 years old.

The suspects stole $1,804.00 worth of products, according to police.

The pair left in a green Jeep with an unknown license plate.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Brookfield Police Department at 262-787-3702. Anonymous tips may also be submitted to Waukesha County Crime Stoppers or through the P3 phone app.