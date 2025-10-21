Brookfield Ulta retail theft; more than $1.8K of stolen merchandise
BROOKFIELD, Wis. - Brookfield police are searching for two suspects accused of stealing more than $1,800 worth of products from an Ulta store earlier this month.
What we know:
Authorities said the theft happened around 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 11, at the Ulta store located on Bluemound Road.
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android
The suspects are described as a woman wearing glasses, a pink headband, pink shirt and gray sweatpants, and a man wearing glasses, a gray hat, brown sweater and gray pants. Both are believed to be between 18 and 25 years old.
The suspects stole $1,804.00 worth of products, according to police.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
The pair left in a green Jeep with an unknown license plate.
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Brookfield Police Department at 262-787-3702. Anonymous tips may also be submitted to Waukesha County Crime Stoppers or through the P3 phone app.
The Source: The Brookfield Police Department