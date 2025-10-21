Expand / Collapse search

Brookfield Ulta retail theft; more than $1.8K of stolen merchandise

Published  October 21, 2025 6:34pm CDT
The Brief

    • Two suspects stole $1,804 in merchandise from Ulta on Bluemound Road in Brookfield.
    • Police say the suspects, ages 18–25, left the scene in a green Jeep with no known plates.
    • Tips can be submitted to Brookfield police or anonymously through Waukesha Crime Stoppers.

BROOKFIELD, Wis. - Brookfield police are searching for two suspects accused of stealing more than $1,800 worth of products from an Ulta store earlier this month.

What we know:

Authorities said the theft happened around 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 11, at the Ulta store located on Bluemound Road.

The suspects are described as a woman wearing glasses, a pink headband, pink shirt and gray sweatpants, and a man wearing glasses, a gray hat, brown sweater and gray pants. Both are believed to be between 18 and 25 years old.

The suspects stole $1,804.00 worth of products, according to police.

The pair left in a green Jeep with an unknown license plate.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Brookfield Police Department at 262-787-3702. Anonymous tips may also be submitted to Waukesha County Crime Stoppers or through the P3 phone app.

The Source: The Brookfield Police Department

