Brookfield Ulta Beauty theft, $900 worth of fragrances stolen
BROOKFIELD, Wis. - Police are looking for a person who they say stole several hundred dollars worth of fragrance from Ulta Beauty in Brookfield.
According to the Brookfield Police Department, on June 27, 2025, the suspect (pictured) stole more than $900 worth of fragrances from the Ulta Beauty store on Bluemound Road without paying.
The suspect took tester fragrance bottles and placed them into his backpack prior to leaving the store.
The suspect is described as a male, Hispanic, with a thin build and dark hair, wearing a white shirt and black pants, and carrying a black Nike backpack.
Police tips
What you can do:
If you have any information regarding this suspect, please contact Officer Murphy with the City of Brookfield Police Department at 262-787-3702 or at email: murphy@ci.brookfield.wi.us
The Source: The Brookfield Police Department sent FOX6 the information via a Wisconsin Crime Alert Network (WCAN) email.