Brookfield Ulta Beauty retail theft; over $1K of stolen merchandise

article

The Brief Two women are wanted in a recent Brookfield Ulta Beauty retail theft of more than $1,400 in product. It happened just before 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 2, at Ulta Beauty on Bluemound Road. The suspects left the scene in an unknown vehicle.



Brookfield police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two women wanted in regard to an Ulta Beauty retail theft of over $1,400 in product.

What we know:

The Brookfield Police Department said it happened just before 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 2, at Ulta Beauty on Bluemound Road. They concealed $1,493 worth of merchandise inside a gray tote bag, without rendering payment.

The suspects left the scene in an unknown vehicle.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

One suspect is described as a Hispanic female in her 20s with long black hair, a nose piercing and a tattoo on her left shoulder. The second suspect is described as a Hispanic female in her 20s, wearing a brown bodysuit and carrying the gray tote bag.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact the BPD at (262) 787-3702.

Anonymous tips can be made with the Waukesha County Crime Stoppers by calling (888) 441-5505, through www.stopcrimewaukesha.com or the P3 phone app.