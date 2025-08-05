Brookfield Ulta Beauty retail theft; over $1K of stolen merchandise
BROOKFIELD, Wis. - Brookfield police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two women wanted in regard to an Ulta Beauty retail theft of over $1,400 in product.
What we know:
The Brookfield Police Department said it happened just before 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 2, at Ulta Beauty on Bluemound Road. They concealed $1,493 worth of merchandise inside a gray tote bag, without rendering payment.
The suspects left the scene in an unknown vehicle.
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android
One suspect is described as a Hispanic female in her 20s with long black hair, a nose piercing and a tattoo on her left shoulder. The second suspect is described as a Hispanic female in her 20s, wearing a brown bodysuit and carrying the gray tote bag.
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to contact the BPD at (262) 787-3702.
Anonymous tips can be made with the Waukesha County Crime Stoppers by calling (888) 441-5505, through www.stopcrimewaukesha.com or the P3 phone app.
The Source: The Brookfield Police Department