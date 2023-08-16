Brookfield Ulta Beauty makeup theft, woman sought

Brookfield police need help to identify and locate a woman they say stole more than $1,000 worth of makeup from Ulta Beauty.

The theft happened around 6 p.m. on Aug. 15 at the store on Bluemound Road.

Police said the woman took $1,248 worth of makeup and left the store without paying.

She's described as white, in her late 20s to late 30s with a darker complexion and dark hair, standing 5'3" to 5'9" tall, heavyset.

She was wearing a light blue T-shirt, dark pants, sunglasses and white and red tennis shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact police at 262-787-3702.

To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-888-441-5505, through the website at www.stopcrimewaukesha.com or through the new P3 phone app that can be downloaded through either the App Store or Google Play.