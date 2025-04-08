Brookfield Total Wine retail theft; police seek to identify 3 suspects
BROOKFIELD, Wis. - Three suspects are wanted in a Brookfield retail theft that took place on Wednesday, April 2.
What we know:
The Brookfield Police Department said it happened around 6 p.m. at the Total Wine & More liquor store on Bluemound Road. Two unidentified white women and one unidentified man concealed $459.97 worth of Crown Royal Canadian whiskey and Tamdhu Scotch whisky.
Police said the suspects removed the alcohol from the packaging and concealed the bottles on their persons. They exited the store without rendering payment and left in a dark gray Chevy sedan.
What you can do:
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Brookfield police at 262-787-3702.
To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers through the website or through the new P3 phone app.
The Source: The Brookfield Police Department