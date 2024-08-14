Brookfield theft: Man shoplifted baby monitor, LEGO sets, police say

article

Brookfield police are looking for the public's help to identify and locate a man who they say stole a baby monitor and LEGO sets from Kohl's on 124th Street.

The crime happened around 3 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 11. Officials say the suspect entered Kohl's and removed a theft detection device from a baby monitor. The suspect then collected that baby monitor and some LEGO block sets. He left without paying for the items.

Police say it is believed the man entered a black Mercedes SUV being driven by another person.

If you have information that could help Brookfield police in this case, you are urged to call 262-787-3702.

To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers or through the new P3 phone app that can be downloaded through either the App Store or Google Play.