Brookfield theft, Cream City Music, acoustic guitar taken
BROOKFIELD, Wis. - Brookfield police are asking for the public's help to identify a suspect they say stole an acoustic guitar from Cream City Music.
The theft happened on Wednesday, Nov. 8, shortly before 1 p.m.
Police say the suspect stole a natural blonde and dark brown 2023 Taylor 814CE Builders Edition Acoustic guitar, valued at $3,499.00. The suspect left in a black pickup truck with dealer plates.
If anyone is able to identify the suspect, please contact Officer Stockland at the City of Brookfield Police Department.
To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-888-441-5505, through the website at www.stopcrimewaukesha.com, or through the new P3 phone app that can be downloaded through either the App Store or Google Play.