Brookfield theft, Cream City Music, acoustic guitar taken

Brookfield police are asking for the public's help to identify a suspect they say stole an acoustic guitar from Cream City Music.

The theft happened on Wednesday, Nov. 8, shortly before 1 p.m.

Police say the suspect stole a natural blonde and dark brown 2023 Taylor 814CE Builders Edition Acoustic guitar, valued at $3,499.00. The suspect left in a black pickup truck with dealer plates.