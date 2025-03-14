Brookfield teen's speed skating foundation finalist in statewide competition

The Brief Aidan Liu created "Let's Skate," a foundation to help introduce kids to the sport of speed skating. 300 kids have participated in programs that get them on the ice for free and offer low-cost opportunities to stick with it. Liu has been named one of four finalists for Junior Achievement's Young Entrepreneur competition, giving him a chance at a $5,000 prize.



Aidan Liu's speed on skates has earned him national recognition. However, it's what the Brookfield teen accomplished off the ice that has earned him a new title.

He's been named one of four finalists for Junior Achievement's Young Entrepreneur competition for his efforts in starting his own foundation and now has a chance at a $5,000 prize.

Aidan Liu's passion for speed skating earns him a chance at $5,000

The backstory:

Aidan Liu has been flying around the ice with his brother since the age of 6. That's when his mother spotted a flier for a club and signed the boys up.

"We love to go fast, and she's also a long-time, short-track, speed-skating fan. "So she was like, this is the perfect sport for me," says Liu.

Aidan Liu

A decade later, Liu is a speed skating champion.

"I've won three consecutive age group national champions, and I'm also a member of the 2025 short track speed skating Junior World Championships team for U.S.A," says Liu.

But it's what he created off the ice four years ago that's suddenly thrust him into the spotlight.

"So I combined my passion for the sport with my desire to give back. And so I created this club in 2021, to bring the next generation of speed skaters and let them experience the same joy that I felt all those years ago," explains Liu.

Aidan Liu

Let's Skate Foundation Grows:

Liu is the proud founder of "Let's Skate."

What began as a club at his high school has taken off. Now a foundation, the nonprofit is sprinting. Around 300 kids have been taught a sport they would likely have never tried had it not been for Aidan.

Let's Skate offers kids a free chance to get on the ice and low-cost options to stick with it.

"There's just nothing that I like more than just than seeing, you know, kids smiling, laughing at each other as they like, race each other around the ice, try and go as fast as they can. It reminds me of what originally captivated me 10 years ago." says Aidan.

Aidan Liu

What they're saying:

"He's turning what can be a intimidating sport into something exciting and inviting for everyone," says coach Honyang Wang.

Wang knows a thing or two about success. The former member of the Chinese national team has been working with Aidan for years. He says it has been a coach's dream to have a student market the sport to help inspire a new generation of skaters.

"We need a young talent base, no matter what," says Wang.

"I just hope it expands across the nation, at least expands to even more school districts. I really think that this model can work anywhere," Liu adds. "And it just you know, it just needs that one crazy person to be daring enough to try it."

Aidan Liu

What's next:

Aidan will now pitch his foundation before a panel of some of Wisconsin's most successful entrepreneurs. Junior Achievement's Young Entrepreneur Competition earns a $5,000 first prize to one deserving teen. Aidan also has Olympic dreams. He hopes to skate in the 2030 or 2034 Olympics.

The 2034 Olympics will be held in Salt Lake City, Utah.