Brookfield Target thefts, 2 men sought

Brookfield police need help to identify and locate two men who stole from Target.

The theft happened May 7 around 3 p.m.

Police said the two men concealed electronics in their pants and a black duffel bag, and they were also seen taking alcohol. They left with no Target bags, but they did have the duffel bag, police said.

According to police, there were other thefts on May 6 and in April, on the 21st and 22nd.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact Brookfield police at 262-787-3702.