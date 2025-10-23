Brookfield Target retail theft; tool valued at $399.99 taken, suspect sought

article

The Brief Brookfield police are investigating a retail theft that occurred at Target on Oct. 20. The suspect stole at Circuit Maker 4 Electric Die Cutting Tool valued at $399.99. Anyone with information can contact Brookfield police or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers.



Brookfield police are searching for a suspect accused of stealing a tool valued at $399.99 from Target.

What we know:

Authorities said the theft happened around 9:11 p.m. on Oct. 20, at the Target store on Bluemound Road.

According to police, a man selected a Circuit Maker 4 Electric Die Cutting Tool valued at $399.99 and left the store. He exited through a fire door and left the scene in a smaller black SUV.

What you can do:

To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers through the website at www.stopcrimewaukesha.com, or through the new P3 phone app that can be downloaded through either the App Store or Google Play.