Student robotics tournament in Brookfield, 28 teams compete

STEM students from across Wisconsin took part in the Battle of Brookfield robotics tournament Saturday morning, Feb. 3.

The event was held at Brookfield Central High School. Twenty-eight teams from across the state competed for a place in the state championship.

"I would in a heartbeat hire somebody who comes out of the program. Even before they go to school," said Amjad Jabbar. "They’re so qualified, they’ve seen all the aspects of engineering."

During the tournament, 15 companies set up booths to talk with students and inspire them to follow STEM careers.

Alongside the robotics tournament was a celebration of women and girls in science with a career fair, Lego demonstration and community mural.