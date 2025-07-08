Brookfield police: Credit card theft suspects sought, spent $4,500

article

The Brief Brookfield police are looking for people suspected of stealing a purse and using stolen credit cards. Two suspects stole the purse from a shopper at Metro Market. Two other suspects used the stolen credit cards to buy $4,500 worth of gift cards and other items at area stores.



Brookfield police are looking for people suspected of stealing a purse and using stolen credit cards to buy thousands of dollars worth of gift cards and other merchandise last month.

What they're saying:

The purse was stolen from a shopper at the Metro Market on Bluemound Road on Friday, June 27. Police said two suspects stole the purse, and two other suspects were seen using the stolen credit cards to buy $4,500 worth of gift cards and other items at area CVS and Walgreens stores.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

Suspect vehicle in credit card theft investigation (Courtesy: BPD)

Police said two of the suspects, pictured above, were seen leaving the stores in a newer, white Jeep Grand Cherokee. The SUV had no license plates displayed.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call the Brookfield Police Department at 262-787-3702 or email Officer Piontowski. To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers online or through the P3 app.