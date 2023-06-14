Brookfield St. John Vianney Festival fights; 4 arrested, officers hurt

article

Four people were arrested, and two Brookfield police officers were hurt at the St. John Vianney Festival Saturday, June 10.

Brookfield police said officers were patrolling the event on foot and were either advised of or saw several fights take place. Officers intervened in a number of those fights.

The four people arrested were a 21-year-old man, 20-year-old man, 15-year-old boy and 14-year-old boy. Charges of disorderly conduct and resisting arrest/obstructing are being pursued, police said.

The officers were hurt while making those arrests. Police said one was taken to a hospital for treatment and was released, the other sought medical treatment the next day.

The annual festival took place June 9-11. Officers also responded to an altercation that took place Friday, and it was resolved without any arrests.

Anyone with additional information about altercations at the festival is asked to call police at 262-787-3702.

Brookfield Police Department statement:

The City of Brookfield Police Department prides itself on effectively preserving and maintaining the safety and security of everyone who lives, works, or visits the City of Brookfield. It was unfortunate that incidents of this nature occurred at an event that has historically been very safe and enjoyable. We will be working with members of St. John Vianney to determine a proper course of action to ensure everyone’s safety and security at this event next year. We will also be meeting with representatives from St. Dominic’s, where a festival is planned to take place in July, to ensure proper steps are taken to preserve public safety at this event.