Brookfield cannabis kiosk controversy, ordinance takes step forward

The Brief A Brookfield ordinance would make big changes to how Delta-9 products are sold. If it passes, it could bring an end to a controversial Brookfield Square cannabis kiosk. The kiosk's owner said he has been in communication with an alderman but declined to comment about the proposed ordinance.



A controversial Brookfield cannabis kiosk could soon go up in smoke. An ordinance would make big changes to how Delta-9 products are sold in the city.

Cannabis kiosk

The backstory:

In March, FOX6 News shared two reports about a cannabis kiosk inside Brookfield Square. Those reports led to calls from residents that got the attention of Ald. Mike Hallquist.

Ethereal Gold Dispensary operates the kiosk and said it only sells products to people 21 years or older. The company’s website explains the kiosk requires a photo ID and matching selfie to verify age.

Ethereal Gold Dispensary operates three other vending machines in Waukesha and Wales.

Brookfield ordinance

What they're saying:

Hallquist has since been working on an ordinance that would ban unmanned vending machines like it. He said the ordinance advanced at the committee level on Tuesday night.

"A lot of that is to make sure you have accountability for the transaction, you have someone validating their ID for that," he said, adding that he has "serious doubts" about the "accuracy of facial recognition."

The alderman said the ordinance would prohibit sales to anyone under 21 and limit sales of legal Delta-9 THC products to brick-and-mortar stores.

"My biggest concern is – it’s not adult consumption," Hallquist said. "It’s primarily to prevent, as much as we can, from minors and children."

Hallquist stressed there’s nothing currently illegal about the Brookfield Square kiosk the way it is now; the ordinance is about protections.

The other side:

FOX6 reached out to the owner of Ethereal Gold Dispensary on Wednesday. He said he's been in communication with Hallquist but declined to comment about the proposed ordinance.

What's next:

Hallquist said the city council will review the ordinance next month. He expects it will pass.