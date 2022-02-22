Expand / Collapse search

Brookfield sports club; recording in women's locker room, police say

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Elite Sports Club, Brookfield

BROOKFIELD, Wis. - The Brookfield Police Department investigated a complaint at the Elite Sports Club on Burleigh Road alleging someone had been recording the inside the women's locker room.

This information was reported to Brookfield police on Friday, Feb. 18. Officers investigated the matter and arrested a suspect.

Criminal charges have been referred to the Waukesha County District Attorney's Office. Those charges include:

  • Invasion of privacy
  • Possession of marijuana (THC)

The suspects is not being named. Pending charges are being filed by the district attorney's office. 

