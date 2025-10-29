Expand / Collapse search

Brookfield Rogan’s Shoes retail theft; boots stolen; suspect sought

Published  October 29, 2025 7:37am CDT
Crime and Public Safety
The Brief

    • Brookfield police are investigating a retail theft that occurred at Rogan's Shoes on Oct. 20.
    • The suspect stole boots.
    • Anyone with information is asked to contact the Town of Brookfield Police Department at 262-796-3798.

BROOKFIELD, Wis. - Brookfield police are searching for a suspect accused of stealing from Rogan’s Shoes.

What we know:

Authorities said the theft happened on Oct. 20, at the Rogan's Shoes store on Bluemound Road.

According to police, the suspect, described as a white woman with blonde hair, stole boots. 

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Town of Brookfield Police Department at 262-796-3798

The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Brookfield Police Department. 

