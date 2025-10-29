Brookfield Rogan’s Shoes retail theft; boots stolen; suspect sought
article
BROOKFIELD, Wis. - Brookfield police are searching for a suspect accused of stealing from Rogan’s Shoes.
What we know:
Authorities said the theft happened on Oct. 20, at the Rogan's Shoes store on Bluemound Road.
According to police, the suspect, described as a white woman with blonde hair, stole boots.
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Town of Brookfield Police Department at 262-796-3798.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Brookfield Police Department.