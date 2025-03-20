Brookfield retail theft; police say man had kids take over $1K in baby formula

article

The Brief Police said an adult male used his children to commit retail theft by having them exit a Brookfield Pick 'N Save with merchandise. The three unidentified males took $1,328.58 of Similac and Enfamil formula on Tuesday, March 18. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Brookfield Police Department.



Police are seeking a man wanted in a recent Brookfield grocery store theft.

What we know:

The Brookfield Police Department said it happened on Tuesday, March 18, at the Pick 'N Save on Greenfield Ave at around 5:30 p.m. Three unidentified males took $1,328.58 of Similac and Enfamil formula merchandise without rendering payment for the items.

Police said the primary suspect, an adult male, used his children to commit the crime by having them exit with the merchandise.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Dig deeper:

The man is described as being approximately in his 40s–50s, Black, wearing a black jacket with black sweatpants and black and white Nike shoes. He had a black durag, facial hair around his chin and upper lip and had a medium build.

The first child is a Black male, approximately 14–16 years old. He was wearing a black and gray winter jacket with a white triangle logo on the front. He was wearing khaki pants, tan and black Nike shoes and had short hair cut with a thin build. The second child, approximately 4–6 years old, is a Black male with a short haircut wearing a black and gray winter jacket and olive-green pants.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

What you can do:

If you have any information, you are encouraged to contact the Brookfield Police Department at 262-787-3702, or to remain anonymous, the Waukesha County Crime Stoppers or through the new P3 phone app.