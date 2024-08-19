Brookfield retail theft at Old Navy; 2 thieves sought

article

Brookfield police are asking for the public's help to identify two women who they say stole merchandise from the Old Navy on Discovery Drive.

Officials say the crime happened on Monday, Aug. 12. Two women walked into the Old Navy – and then concealed and walked out of the store with more than $700 in merchandise, police said.

Subject 1 was wearing black shoes, blue jeans, and a white t-shirt.

Subject 2 was wearing black shoes, black Adidas pants, a white t-shirt, a white ball cap and carrying a large black purse.

If you have information that could help identify the women, you are urged to call the Brookfield Police Department at 262-787-3702.