Brookfield retail theft; over $700 of stolen merchandise

article

The Brookfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding suspects wanted for a recent retail theft.

Police said the theft happened around 6:50 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 13 at Dick's Sporting Goods.

One person is described as a male, Black, wearing a white t-shirt, gray pants, gray Crocs, and having short black hair.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Another suspect, whom police did not provide a photo of, is described as a female, Black, wearing a blue t-shirt, black pants, black shoes and has long black hair.

A third suspect has already been identified as Tashana Wagner.

Police said the three walked out of the store with over $700 of merchandise.

If anyone has information on the suspects, contact the BPD at 262-787-3702.