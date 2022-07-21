Brookfield retail theft: 2 wanted in 'quick change scam'

Brookfield police are asking for help identifying and locating two male suspects who committed a retail theft at the 124th Street Kohl's Department Store on July 18 around 7 p.m.

Suspect 1 is heavy set with a beard wearing a New York Yankee's hat, camo shorts, and white Adidas shoes.

Suspect 2 is medium build wearing a red Ohio State hat, blue polo, dark shorts, and black Adidas shoes.

Suspect 1 attempted to check out at a register to purchase merchandise totaling to approximately $900. Suspect 1 pays in cash and hands the cash to the employee. After the employee counts all the cash, suspect 1 asks for the cash back. Without the employee noticing, the suspect folds some cash, puts it in his pocket, and hands her the rest of the cash. The employee does not notice the full amount owed is not there, and finishes the transaction without recounting the money.

While Suspect 1 is at the register, Suspect 2 is at the customer service desk returning merchandise from a previous transaction at a different Kohl's location. Suspect 2 is provided with cash from the return. Both suspects have been known to conduct these "quick change scams" at other Kohl's around the area, including Menomonee Falls, Bay Shore, West Bend, and other Milwaukee area locations.

Anyone with information regarding these incidents and the identification of the suspects, please contact Officer M. Murphy at the City of Brookfield Police Department.

To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-888-441-5505, through the website at www.stopcrimewaukesha.com, or through the new P3 phone app that can be downloaded through either the App Store or Google Play.