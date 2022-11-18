Brookfield 'quick change' theft; police seek to ID suspect
BROOKFIELD, Wis. - Brookfield police are investigating a theft that occurred Tuesday, Nov. 15 at the Corner Market on Bluemound Road.
According to police, an unknown Hispanic male entered the Corner Market and did a "Quick Change" theft of money.
The suspect came to the location in a dark-colored Ford Edge with an unknown Illinois license plate.
Anyone with information regarding this case please contact Officer Stommes at the City of Brookfield Police Department.
To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-888-441-5505, through the website at www.stopcrimewaukesha.com, or through the new P3 phone app that can be downloaded through either the App Store or Google Play.