Brookfield pursuit into Wauwatosa; California woman arrested

A California woman was arrested Thursday night, March 16 after fleeing state troopers with four kids in her minivan.

According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, troopers tried to stop the minivan for equipment violations near I-94 westbound and Moorland in Brookfield around 8 p.m. – but the driver refused to stop.

The minivan got off I-94 at Barker Road and headed north to Bluemound Road and then east. The woman turned around near Janacek Road and got back on I-94 eastbound at Barker Road.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office used tire deflation devices near the county line, but the woman kept driving. She got off I-94 at 70th Street and drove north to Wisconsin Avenue. A trooper performed a PIT maneuver near 68th and Wisconsin in Wauwatosa, ending the chase.

According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, authorities were unaware that kids were in the car until the chase ended.

The woman is being charged with felony fleeing, reckless driving, operating without a license, possession of drug paraphernalia and more. She also had an extraditable felony warrant from Minnesota.

Child Protective Services responded to assist. No officers or occupants of the vehicle were injured.