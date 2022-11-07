Brookfield pursuit, crash: Driver fled on foot; involved in domestic incident

article

Brookfield police were involved in a pursuit early Monday morning, Nov. 7. It began around 2 a.m. after officers responded to a domestic violence situation at a residence on Greenfield Avenue.

According to police, one of the involved individuals left the scene in a vehicle, which officers located not far from the residence.

When an officer attempted to stop the vehicle, it fled. Police pursued the vehicle until it crashed. Stop sticks were also deployed during this pursuit.

After the vehicle crashed, the driver/suspect in the domestic situation fled on foot. Police were unable to locate that subject, but do believe they have them positively identified.

Police anticipate referring charges of Battery, disorderly conduct, eluding, resisting/obstructing when this individual is located and taken into custody.