Brookfield police seek truck, driver suspected of breaking into vehicles

The Brief Brookfield police are trying to track down the driver of a pickup truck, a person who is suspected of stealing from other vehicles. The alleged crime happened on the morning of May 26 – at the Sunset Building in Brookfield. Anyone with knowledge of this incident is urged to call Brookfield police.



Brookfield police are asking for the public's help to track down a truck and its driver, who is suspected of entering locked and unlocked vehicles and removing items.

Suspected theft from vehicles

What we know:

Authorities said around 6 a.m. on Monday, May 26, a gray or silver early 2000s Toyota Tundra entered the parking lots of the Sunset Building at 3725 N. 126th Street in Brookfield.

Officials say the driver of the Toyota attempted to enter multiple locked and unlocked vehicles and removed items from the vehicles. It appears during the incident, the Toyota suffered heavy front-end damage from driving into a parked vehicle in the parking lot. The Toyota is then seen leaving the area towing a black PJ brand 26' trailer, which the suspect stole from this location.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the Toyota Tundra or the suspect is urged to call the Brookfield Police Department at 262-787-3702.

To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers or through the new P3 phone app that can be downloaded through either the App Store or Google Play.