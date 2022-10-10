Brookfield police pursuit ends in Milwaukee, 2 arrested

article

Two people were arrested Monday morning, Oct. 10 after leading Brookfield police on a pursuit.

According to police, officers attempted to stop a vehicle in the area of Moorland Road and I-94. The vehicle fled from officers on I-94.

Eventually, the vehicle stopped on 35th Street in Milwaukee. Two people were apprehended.

The driver is the only person involved who will be referred to the DA for charges. Possible charges include eluding, reckless endanger safety, possession of marijuana, and resisting/obstructing.