Brookfield retail theft; police investigating $9,500 taken from Pearle Vision
BROOKFIELD, Wis. - Brookfield police are searching for a suspect accused of stealing thousands of dollars in eyewear from a Pearle Vision store.
What we know:
Authorities said the theft happened around 1:08 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 11, at Pearle Vision on Bluemound Road.
According to police, a man described as Black, between 30 and 40 years old, entered the store wearing a black and red Chicago Bulls jacket and stole 21 pairs of glasses frames.
The frames are valued at $9,504.95.
No vehicle information was available.
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Brookfield Police Department at 262-787-3702. Anonymous tips may also be submitted to Waukesha County Crime Stoppers or through the P3 phone app.
