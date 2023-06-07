Brookfield police chase; vehicle stolen, driver in custody
MILWAUKEE - A 29-year-old Milwaukee man was taken into custody following a police pursuit in Brookfield Tuesday night, June 6.
The pursuit began around 11:15 p.m. near Moorland and Bluemound after police spotted a stolen vehicle. The nine-mile pursuit ended after officers used a tire deflation device near 35th and Clybourn.
The driver was taken into custody. A passenger fled the scene.