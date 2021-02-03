Brookfield PD seeks to ID suspects in catalytic converter theft

Brookfield police are asking for the public's help to identify and locate the persons suspected of stealing a catalytic converter from a vehicle outside Champps Restaurant on Moorland Road.

Officials say a restaurant employee reported the theft of the converter from his van -- which occurred in a five-minute span beginning around 2:30 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 1.

Video surveillance shows the suspect vehicle circling a nearby hotel parking lot until arriving at the suspect’s vehicle. After parking next to the victim’s vehicle, the suspects leave only to return a little more than an hour later.

The suspect vehicle is believed to be a black Volkswagen Jetta with all clear windows and gray rims.

An unknown description subject exits the driver’s door wearing all dark clothing and a large white hat, possibly a "boonie" or bucket style. A passenger remains in the vehicle moving items around in the back seat. The passenger has longer hair wearing dark clothing, unknown further description.

Anyone with information that could help solve this crime is urged to contact Officer Kevin David at david@ci.brookfield.wi.us. To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-888-441-5505.