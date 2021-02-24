Expand / Collapse search

Brookfield PD seeks to ID man who stole Fitbit watches from Kohl's

By FOX6 News Digital Team
BROOKFIELD, Wis. - Police hope you can help identify a man they say walked out of the Brookfield Kohl's near 124th and North with seven Fitbit watches from a display rack -- and did not pay for them.

Officials say the suspect committed the crime shortly before 6 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 13. The suspect got away with seven Fitbit Versa 2 watches. 

Kohl's Loss Prevention stated the same person has taken Fitbit watches from multiple Kohl's stores in Wisconsin in the past.

If you recognize the man pictured above, you are urged to contact the City of Brookfield Police Department at 262-787-3702, e-mail: kennedyr@ci.brookfield,wi.us, and reference case number B21004322.

To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-888-441-5505, through the website at stopcrimewaukesha.com, or through the new P3 phone app that can be downloaded through either the App Store or Google Play.

