Brookfield Old Navy retail theft; woman accused

Brookfield police are investigating a retail theft that occurred Tuesday, Jan. 23 at the Old Navy store on Discovery Drive.

It happened around 6:40 p.m.

Police say a woman came to the register at Old Navy with $1,006.45 worth of merchandise. The woman counted out $1,000 in ten stacks of $20 bills.

The woman picked up the stacks of cash and combined them into one. When she went to hand the stack back to the cashier, she kept approximately $600 and only gave the cashier $400, police say.

The woman left the store with all $1,006.45 worth of merchandise.

According to Old Navy Loss Prevention, the same woman has been reported doing this in Minnesota.

If anyone can identify the female, please contact Officer Schulz with the City of Brookfield Police Department.



