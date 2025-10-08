Brookfield officer dragged by vehicle, assaulted; Bruce Hendon found guilty
MILWAUKEE - A Waukesha County jury found Bruce Hendon Jr. guilty on Tuesday, Oct. 7, on seven of nine charges against him in connection with a May 2024 incident. In that incident, a Brookfield police officer was injured while attempting to take Hendon into custody.
The jury found Hendon guilty of the following charges:
- First-degree recklessly endangering safety
- Operator flee/elude officer-bodily harm or property damage (2 counts)
- Hit-and-run involving injury
- Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
- Resisting an officer (2 counts)
Jurors found Hendon not guilty of battery of threat to a judge, prosecutor or law enforcement officer. A possession of THC charge was dismissed on a prosecutor's motion.
Case details
What we know:
A news release said the incident began on May 28, 2024, when the officer made a traffic stop in the lot of Brookfield Square Mall. The driver, Hendon, provided the officer with a false name and date of birth.
Brookfield officer hurt during traffic stop
When the officer attempted to take Hendon into custody, officials said he refused to exit his vehicle and physically resisted the officer’s attempts to remove him from the vehicle. Officials said Hendon drove away as the officer was still attempting to take him into custody. This caused the officer to be dragged by the suspect's vehicle. Officials said Hendon's vehicle struck two other vehicles in the lot before coming to a stop. The suspect then physically assaulted the officer as he fled on foot.
After police called for drones and a K-9 unit, they searched a nearby golf course and arrested Hendon near Fairway Drive and Golf Parkway.
The Source: Information in this post was provided by Wisconsin Circuit Court Access, the criminal complaint associated with this case and previous FOX6 News coverage.