Brookfield officer dragged by vehicle, assaulted; Bruce Hendon found guilty

The Brief Bruce Hendon Jr. was found guilty on seven charges by a jury. Charges relate to injuring a Brookfield officer during a traffic stop in May 2024. Guilty counts include reckless endangerment and fleeing the police.



A Waukesha County jury found Bruce Hendon Jr. guilty on Tuesday, Oct. 7, on seven of nine charges against him in connection with a May 2024 incident. In that incident, a Brookfield police officer was injured while attempting to take Hendon into custody.

The jury found Hendon guilty of the following charges:

First-degree recklessly endangering safety

Operator flee/elude officer-bodily harm or property damage (2 counts)

Hit-and-run involving injury

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Resisting an officer (2 counts)

Jurors found Hendon not guilty of battery of threat to a judge, prosecutor or law enforcement officer. A possession of THC charge was dismissed on a prosecutor's motion.

Case details

What we know:

A news release said the incident began on May 28, 2024, when the officer made a traffic stop in the lot of Brookfield Square Mall. The driver, Hendon, provided the officer with a false name and date of birth.

Brookfield officer hurt during traffic stop

When the officer attempted to take Hendon into custody, officials said he refused to exit his vehicle and physically resisted the officer’s attempts to remove him from the vehicle. Officials said Hendon drove away as the officer was still attempting to take him into custody. This caused the officer to be dragged by the suspect's vehicle. Officials said Hendon's vehicle struck two other vehicles in the lot before coming to a stop. The suspect then physically assaulted the officer as he fled on foot.

After police called for drones and a K-9 unit, they searched a nearby golf course and arrested Hendon near Fairway Drive and Golf Parkway.

