Brookfield Metro Market theft, man sought

article

Brookfield police are looking for the person who stole a 5-quart KitchenAid mixer from a Metro Market near 126th and Feerick on July 4.

Officials said the mixer is valued at around $600.

The man is described as a Black man in his 50s, around 5'08" - 5'10" tall, with an average build and a gray beard. He was last seen wearing a white baseball hat, gray t-shirt, jean shorts and dark-colored tennis shoes.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

If you are able to identify the suspect, contact officer Stockland at the City of Brookfield Police Department, reference incident report number B23014867. To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-888-441-5505, through the website at www.stopcrimewaukesha.com, or through the new P3 phone app that can be downloaded through either the App Store or Google Play.