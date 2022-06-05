Brookfield Metro Market retail theft: 2 suspects sought

Two female suspects, in the attached security surveillance photograph, stole approximately $100 worth of items from Metro Market. The suspects went through the self check out and didn't scan any of the items.

The suspect wearing the white t-shirt distracted the clerk by giving her alcohol that they didn't want to purchase, while the other suspect concealed unpaid items in the plastic shopping bags.



To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-888-441-5505, through the website at www.stopcrimewaukesha.com, or through the new P3 phone app that can be downloaded through either the App Store or Google Play.