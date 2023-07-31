Brookfield man to trial; punched man over tattoos, victim died

The Brookfield man charged with punching and killing a stranger over tattoos will go to trial.

"Justice for my son. That’s all we want," said Edward Davies, father.

Friends and family cannot believe Josh Davies is gone.

"He was always the life of the party. Always smiled. Made everybody laugh," Davies said.

Police say the smiles stopped after a night out in Hartland. Investigators say a stranger, 64-year-old Kevin Sehmer, punched Davies because of Davies' tattoos.

"For something like this to happen, when you’re out on a date with your wife – for no cause other than somebody doesn’t like the tattoos – which were not offensive in any way," said Patti Pearson, mother.

On Monday, July 31, a court commissioner found probable cause – and bound Sehmer over for trial.

Hartland police say they have surveillance video from inside the bar that also recorded what both men said to each other.

"As soon as the defendant (Kevin Sehmer) saw Victim A’s (Davies) tattoos up and down his arms, he made a comment about those tattoos. Something to the effect of, ‘it was a sin,’ and they would ‘go to hell,'" said Paula Hoffa, Hartland police detective.

A witness told police he saw Sehmer punch Davies. Investigators say Davies fell to the ground and hit his head on the pavement. Davies died – after spending nearly a month in the hospital.

"So the significant injuries and ultimately his death were caused – not by the punch directly but by the impact of the punch or push –whatever caused his head to hit the ground?" said John Schiro.

"That’s true," said Dr. Linda Biedrzycki, Waukesha County Medical Examiner.

Sehmer's attorney tried unsuccessfully to get the case dismissed – saying both men were responsible for the fight.

"The tattoos were what took him away from me," said Abby, Davies' daughter.

Davies' daughter, Abby, said she bonded with her dad over their shared love of ink. Now, her family has a permanent reminder of the hole left in their hearts.

When Davies died, prosecutors charged Sehmer with second-degree reckless homicide. A court commissioner increased Sehmer's cash bond to $100,000.