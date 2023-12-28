Brookfield man reported missing; last seen Wednesday morning, Dec. 27

article

Brookfield police are asking for the public's help to locate a 67-year-old man missing since Wednesday morning, Dec. 27.

Thomas Hayden was reported as missing to the police Wednesday afternoon due to concerns for his wellbeing. Officials say Hayden left his residence in Brookfield on foot. Searches for him have been taking place on Wednesday and Thursday.

Officials say Hayden is described as a male, white, 6'3" tall, weighing approximately 170 pounds, with hazel eyes and brown hair. He was wearing a black jacket, dark-colored jeans and possibly a black knit hat.

If you have seen Thomas or have any information on his whereabouts, you are urged to contact the Brookfield Police Department at 262-446-5070.