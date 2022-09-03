Brookfield liquor theft from Metro Market; suspect sought

article

Brookfield police are asking for the public's help to identify a man suspected of stealing liquor from the Metro Market on W. Bluemound Road on Friday, Sept. 2.

Officials say the suspect selected and concealed several bottles of liquor in his waist band and left the store without paying for them.

The suspect is described as a male, Black, with light skin, in his mid to late 40s, with a bald or shaved head.

If you recognize this man, you are urged to contact Brookfield police at 262-787-3702.

To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-888-441-5505, through the website at stopcrimewaukesha.com, or through the new P3 phone app that can be downloaded through either the App Store or Google Play.

