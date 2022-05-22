Brookfield LensCrafters theft, 6 pairs of glasses worth $1,805

article

Brookfield police are looking to identify and locate a man who stole glasses from LensCrafters.

The theft happened on May 10 at the store on Bluemound Road.

According to police, the man left the store without paying for $1,805 worth of glasses -- six pairs.

He's described as Black, standing 6'3" to 6'4" tall. He left the scene in a red sedan with Wisconsin license plate number AGF-2000.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact Brookfield police at 262-787-3702.

To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-888-441-5505, through the website at www.stopcrimewaukesha.com, or through the new P3 phone app that can be downloaded through either the App Store or Google Play.