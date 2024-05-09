Kohl's theft, Brookfield police seek suspects

article

The Brookfield Police Department is looking for two men suspected of stealing from a Kohl's department store on Sunday, May 5.

It happened at the store near 124th and North around 4:30 p.m. Police did not say what was stolen.

Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call 262-787-3702 or email Officer Wichlacz. To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers through the website or the P3 app.