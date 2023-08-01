Brookfield Kohl's theft, police seek 2 women

article

Brookfield police are looking to identify two women wanted for stealing beauty supplies from Sephora, located within Kohl's near 124th and North, on July 27.

According to police, two women stole and concealed $4,549.00 worth of beauty supplies. Both women left Kohl in an unidentified silver minivan.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Women 1

For any departments with similar cases or who can identify the suspects in the attached photos, please contact Officer Gilgenbach at the City of Brookfield Police Department at 262-787-3702, reference case number B23017069. To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-888-441-5505, through the website at www.stopcrimewaukesha.com, or through the new P3 phone app that can be downloaded through either the App Store or Google Play.