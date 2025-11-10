Brookfield Kohl's retail theft; police seek 2 female suspects

article

Brookfield police are asking for the public’s help identifying two women involved in a retail theft at the Kohl’s store on North 124th Street.

What we know:

According to the Brookfield Police Department, the incident happened Friday, Oct. 31, around 2:28 p.m. Investigators say one unidentified woman concealed $338 worth of clothing and fragrance sets before leaving the store without paying.

A second woman was with her at the time and is being investigated as a party to a crime.

The primary suspect is described as a Black woman in her 30s, wearing a pink shirt, dark pants, glasses and carrying a large tan purse. Police say she has chest-length black hair.

The second suspect is described as a Black woman in her 30s, wearing a gray sweatshirt, dark pants, a black baseball cap with her hair in a bun and carrying a large beige purse.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Brookfield Police Department at 262-787-3702. Anonymous tips can be submitted through Waukesha County Crime Stoppers at stopcrimewaukesha.com or via the P3 app.