Brookfield Kohl's theft, man wanted

Brookfield police need help to identify a man who stole more than $700 in clothing from Kohl's on 124th Street.

The crime happened on Wednesday morning, Nov. 16.

Police said the man got away in a 2008-2009 Taurus with a temporary plate in the rear window. The driver's side window was missing, covered with a garbage bag. The passenger side window in the front appeared to have state parking passes on it.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact Brookfield police at 262-787-3702.