Brookfield Kohl's theft; $500+ worth of merchandise stolen

Brookfield police are asking for assistance in identifying a man involved in a retail theft at Kohl's. Police said it happened around 1:30 p.m. on June 11 at the store on 124th Street.

What we know:

Police say the suspect selected over $500 worth of luggage, jeans, and Nike apparel before leaving the store without rendering payment.

The suspect was last seen walking toward the intersection of N. 124th Street and North Avenue.

What you can do:

If anyone has information on the suspect, please contact Officer Piontkowski at the City of Brookfield Police Department.



To make an anonymous tip contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers through the website at www.stopcrimewaukesha.com or through the new P3 phone app that can be downloaded through either the App Store or Google Play.