Brookfield Kohl's theft, 4 sought in pre-Christmas crime

Brookfield police are looking for four people who stole from Kohl's.

The theft happened Dec. 23.

According to police, the three females and one male entered the store, concealed merchandise valued at around $1,200 and left the store without paying.

They got away in a green SUV.

Police described the four as follows:

1) Female, Black, wearing a light blue coat and black pants and shoes, with a heavy build and braided hair

2) Female, Black, wearing a white coat, checkered scarf, pink pants and white shoes

3) Female, Black, wearing a dark blue jacket, pink sweater, gray sweatpants and slippers

4) Male, Black, with facial hair, wearing black pants and a black jacket

Anyone with information is asked to please contact Brookfield police at 262-787-3702.