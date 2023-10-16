Brookfield Kohl's retail theft; police seek to identify woman

article

Brookfield police are asking for the public's help to identify a woman suspect of stealing roughly $300 of merchandise from the Kohl's Department Store on N. 124th Street on Thursday, Oct. 12.

Officials say the woman is described as a shorter female, approximately 180 pounds, with pink/purple braided hair, a black jacket, and ripped blue jeans. The woman also has several tattoos on her legs and neck -- believed to be a spider web.

Police say this woman is also suspected in retail thefts in the Milwaukee area.

If you can help identify this woman, you are urged to contact the Brookfield Police Department at 262-787-3702.

To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-888-441-5505, through stopcrimewaukesha.com, or through the new P3 phone app that can be downloaded through either the App Store or Google Play.