Brookfield Kohl's retail theft, police seek suspect

Police are looking for a person who allegedly stole hundreds of dollars worth of merchandise from a Brookfield Kohl's. Brookfield police say the theft happened on Tuesday, Sept. 9. The suspect then left in awhite SUV, make and model unknown.



Police are looking for a man who they say stole merchandise from a Kohl's store in Brookfield.

According to the Brookfield Police Department, on Tuesday, Sept. 9, at about 7 p.m., an unknown man, white, walked into the Kohl's store at 124th St. and North Ave and concealed merchandise valued at $278.

He then left the store and fled the area in an unknown make and model white SUV.

Kohl's theft suspect

If you have any information, please contact the Brookfield Police Department at 262-787-3702, incident report B25022483.