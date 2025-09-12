Brookfield Kohl's retail theft, police seek suspect
BROOKFIELD, Wis. - Police are looking for a man who they say stole merchandise from a Kohl's store in Brookfield.
According to the Brookfield Police Department, on Tuesday, Sept. 9, at about 7 p.m., an unknown man, white, walked into the Kohl's store at 124th St. and North Ave and concealed merchandise valued at $278.
He then left the store and fled the area in an unknown make and model white SUV.
Kohl's theft suspect
If you have any information, please contact the Brookfield Police Department at 262-787-3702, incident report B25022483.
The Source: The Brookfield Police Department sent the information to FOX6 via a Wisconsin Crime Alert Network (WCAN) notification.