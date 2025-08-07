Brookfield Kohl's retail theft; police seek male suspect

article

The Brief A man is suspected of stealing a nearly $550 vacuum from Kohl's in Brookfield. It happened around 4:24 p.m. on Thursday, July 31. Anyone with information is asked to contact the BPD at (262) 787-3702.



Brookfield police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man wanted in regard to a Kohl’s retail theft.

What you can do:

The Brookfield Police Department said it happened around 4:24 p.m. on Thursday, July 31. An unidentified white man took a $549.99 Shark Power Detect Vacuum from the Kohl's on 124th Street without rendering payment for the item.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

The suspect is approximately 5’08"-5'09", with goatee-styled facial hair and tattoos on his arms and his neck. He was wearing a U.S. Army hat, white Coors T-shirt and black pants.

Police said the suspect was last seen leaving the parking lot in a red pickup truck with no license plates.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact the BPD at (262) 787-3702.

Anonymous tips can be made with the Waukesha County Crime Stoppers by calling (888) 441-5505, through www.stopcrimewaukesha.com or the P3 phone app.